Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 1.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 2309.95 crore
Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 1.10% to Rs 293.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 289.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 2309.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2355.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2309.952355.17 -2 OPM %14.0814.06 -PBDT434.72426.64 2 PBT391.28386.34 1 NP293.10289.90 1
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

