Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 25.74% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 604.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 553.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.604.47553.559.648.1959.4147.3733.6625.5624.6719.62