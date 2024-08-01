Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 450.97 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 450.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 498.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.450.97498.012.650.6728.57-104.9620.48-112.8315.54-119.81