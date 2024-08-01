Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.11 82 OPM %10.0018.18 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content