Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore
Net profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.11 82 OPM %10.0018.18 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Didn't even call him to avoid distraction: Swapnil Kusale's parents

Gurgaon rains: 3 pedestrians electrocuted near Iffco Chowk metro station

2024 Paris Olympics: Athletes face food shortages, thefts, travel issues

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in green, Nifty reclaims 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon