Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident consolidated net profit rises 135.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit rises 135.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 1864.34 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 135.40% to Rs 133.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 1864.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1682.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.83% to Rs 369.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 349.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 6987.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6808.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1864.341682.26 11 6987.086808.83 3 OPM %13.1412.21 -13.0413.81 - PBDT261.47174.58 50 840.75841.68 0 PBT171.7178.15 120 474.55476.70 0 NP133.2656.61 135 369.88349.52 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NIKEEI slides, markets focus on weakening pace of growth in Japanese exports

NIKEEI slides, markets focus on weakening pace of growth in Japanese exports

China stocks consolidate just under two-month high

China stocks consolidate just under two-month high

Dow Drops 0.3% Amid Inflation Concerns

Dow Drops 0.3% Amid Inflation Concerns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon