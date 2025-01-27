Business Standard

Trident drops as Q3 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 80 crore

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Trident slumped 5.25% to Rs 29.44 after its consolidated net profit slipped 26.73% to Rs 79.70 crore on 9.17% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,667.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 101.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter, down by 30.44% on YoY basis.

The firms revenue from yarn business stood at Rs 841.31 crore (down 4.67% YoY) and revenue from towel business was at Rs 626.42 crore (down 9.64%).

Further, revenue from bedsheets segment was at Rs 311.55 crore (down 12.58% YoY) and revenue from paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 257.71 crore (down 16.57% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On standalone basis, the companys net profit decreased 27.44% to Rs 77.94 crore on 8.81% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,662.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax, and amortization (EBIDTA) stood at Rs 225 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Deepak Nanda, managing director of Trident, said, At Trident, we're proud to reaffirm our position as a leader in sustainable manufacturing. This quarter's achievements showcase our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and fiscal responsibility. By reducing our consolidated debt by 191 crore, we've strengthened our financial foundation, while our investments in renewable energy, including the installation of 16.4MWp rooftop solar, demonstrate our dedication to a greener future. Further, our new renewable project with planned investment, solidifies Trident's position at the forefront of sustainable business practices, driving long-term value creation for our stakeholders.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers of the world, one of the world's largest agrobased paper manufacturers and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

