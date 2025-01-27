Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh govt to develop Data City near Vizag, create 2 mn jobs

Andhra Pradesh govt to develop Data City near Vizag, create 2 mn jobs

In line with the Telugu Desam Party's election promise to create 2 million jobs within five years, the state government has unveiled plans to develop the Data City in Madhurawada

high tech modern developed city

Once key companies are on board, the state government may look into further developing the area by adding tourist attractions to boost the region’s appeal. | Credit: AI-generated image for representational purpose

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh is set to establish a cutting-edge Data City, complete with data centres and artificial intelligence hubs, in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam, according to a report in The Economic Times.
 
In line with the Telugu Desam Party's election promise to create 2 million jobs within five years, the state government has unveiled plans to develop the Data City in Madhurawada, near Visakhapatnam. This initiative aims to mirror Hyderabad's successful Hitec City model.
 
Spanning across 500 acres, the Data City will serve as a comprehensive hub for IT companies offering a range of technological solutions. The government has already begun acquiring land for the project, with plans to allocate 80 acres to Google for a data centre, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the company and the Andhra Pradesh government, although further details remain undisclosed. Tata Consultancy Services will also be securing 30 acres for its expansion.
 
 
Data City to mirror Hyderabad's Hitec City
 
The concept of Data City is largely credited to Nara Lokesh, the state's IT minister and the son of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had pioneered Hyderabad's Hitec City.

Also Read

S Abdul Nazeer

Andhra to unveil 'Demographic Management' policy to tackle effects: Guv

Chart

Odisha fiscally healthiest; Punjab, AP, WB laggards: NITI Aayog report

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy to resign from RS on Jan 25, to quit politics

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

BPCL's new Andhra refinery to cost Rs 950 bn, India's most expensive ever

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM meets Bill Gates at WEF, discusses ties in health, education

 
During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Lokesh engaged in talks with Temasek Holdings to set up data centres and parks in Visakhapatnam. He also held discussions with Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, regarding the potential for this ambitious venture. “At Davos, we have seen tremendous interest from IT companies, data centres, AI and deep tech firms to enter Andhra Pradesh. We are now consolidating all these opportunities to locate them near Vizag. This will emerge as the hub for tech firms in India,” Lokesh told The Economic Times.
 
Following the Hitec City model, the Andhra government plans to attract one major company to set the stage for others. In Hyderabad’s case, Microsoft was the initial anchor company, with others following suit. It is speculated that Google could take on a similar role for Data City.
 
Once key companies are on board, the state government may look into further developing the area by adding tourist attractions to boost the region’s appeal. Faced with financial challenges, the Andhra Pradesh government is working to stimulate investment to support its economy and fulfil its “Super Six” election promises.
 
Decentralising development
 
Since the bifurcation of the state, which saw Telangana inherit Hyderabad, the major revenue-generating city, Andhra Pradesh has focused on decentralising development. Recently, the state announced it would soon release a policy on 'demographic management' to address the impacts of a shrinking workforce, an ageing population, and evolving family structures.
 
Governor S Abdul Nazeer highlighted the state's significant demographic changes during his Republic Day address in Vijayawada, noting a sharp decline in the Total Fertility Rate (TFR), an increasingly elderly population, and the breakdown of traditional family systems. This policy will include investments in healthcare infrastructure, development of inclusive social security schemes, and initiatives to support community-based welfare systems.
 
In the race to become a leading data centre hub, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself alongside Telangana and Maharashtra, all of which are unveiling ambitious plans to bolster their digital infrastructure and attract international players.

More From This Section

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM condemns attempt to vandalise Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar

Delhi weather, fog

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in Delhi NCR in early Feb

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

U'khand announces implementation of UCC today, becomes first state to do so

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

JPC Members suggest 572 amendments to Waqf draft legislation bill

Topics : Artificial intelligence Andhra Pradesh Data mining Visakhapatnam Technology Tata Consultancy Services economic growth Jobs India workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon