Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 13.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 30.63 croreNet profit of Trident Texofab rose 13.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales30.6326.45 16 OPM %8.13-1.06 -PBDT1.921.35 42 PBT1.510.94 61 NP1.131.00 13
