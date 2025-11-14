Vishal Bearings standalone net profit rises 97.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 21.75 croreNet profit of Vishal Bearings rose 97.78% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.7522.09 -2 OPM %19.7214.85 -PBDT3.152.20 43 PBT1.670.70 139 NP1.780.90 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content