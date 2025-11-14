Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 27.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 184.70 croreNet profit of Zeal Aqua rose 27.66% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 184.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales184.70152.16 21 OPM %5.623.72 -PBDT5.803.04 91 PBT4.502.35 91 NP3.002.35 28
