Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 63.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 4.82 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 63.57% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.826.94 -31 OPM %73.6593.52 -PBDT2.676.43 -58 PBT2.656.41 -59 NP1.965.38 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content