Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 25.74 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 90.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.7431.696.377.291.250.680.840.270.570.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News