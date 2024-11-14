Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.13% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.13% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.96 -28 OPM %-13.04-65.63 -PBDT0.06-0.38 LP PBT0.06-0.38 LP NP0.04-0.38 LP
