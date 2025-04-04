Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Inds secures Rs 6-cr order from NCC

Trishakti Inds secures Rs 6-cr order from NCC

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6 crore from NCC for the supply of advanced earth-moving heavy equipment for NCC's ongoing project.

The contract will be effective immediately and has a duration of 12 months. The company also clarified that the agreement does not involve any related party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The company stated that this award reflects its commitment to providing high-capacity equipment for large-scale projects and further strengthens its position in the infrastructure sector. It also anticipates that this contract will positively impact the companys financial performance in the upcoming quarters.

 

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Shares of Trishakti Industries rose 0.37% to Rs 149.85, while shares of NCC declined 2.98% to Rs 208.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

Nifty trades near 23,000 level; broader mkt underperforms

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

Bajaj Finance rises afterr recording 36% YoY growth in new loans in Q4

Bajaj Finance rises afterr recording 36% YoY growth in new loans in Q4

Volumes spurt at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Angel One client base jumps 40% YoY in March'25

Angel One client base jumps 40% YoY in March'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon