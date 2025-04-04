Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd notched up volume of 11.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares

Laurus Labs Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 April 2025.

Hindalco Industries Ltd notched up volume of 11.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.72% to Rs.615.40. Volumes stood at 74961 shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd clocked volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50139 shares. The stock lost 6.29% to Rs.581.35. Volumes stood at 92618 shares in the last session.

 

Vedanta Ltd witnessed volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.35% to Rs.411.65. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.44% to Rs.360.80. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 35210 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13256 shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.5,097.35. Volumes stood at 6717 shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

