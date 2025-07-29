Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 16.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 883.14 croreNet profit of Nilkamal declined 16.63% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 883.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 742.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales883.14742.69 19 OPM %6.577.59 -PBDT53.1552.78 1 PBT19.5323.70 -18 NP15.2418.28 -17
