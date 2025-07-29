Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 21.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.89% to Rs 131.66 croreNet profit of Master Trust declined 21.76% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.89% to Rs 131.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales131.66160.35 -18 OPM %39.3538.60 -PBDT37.0346.47 -20 PBT35.8745.47 -21 NP27.1134.65 -22
