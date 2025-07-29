Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 29.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 63678.92 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 29.85% to Rs 3617.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2785.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 63678.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55119.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63678.9255119.82 16 OPM %12.6012.78 -PBDT6892.835674.57 21 PBT5859.534676.65 25 NP3617.192785.72 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content