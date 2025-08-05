Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 3.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 344.60 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine declined 3.49% to Rs 67.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 344.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 395.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales344.60395.36 -13 OPM %22.2920.80 -PBDT95.0098.16 -3 PBT89.0093.18 -4 NP67.0069.42 -3
