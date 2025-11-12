TruAlt Bioenergy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.41% to Rs 114.86 croreNet Loss of TruAlt Bioenergy reported to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 70.41% to Rs 114.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 388.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales114.86388.22 -70 OPM %-3.964.45 -PBDT-28.39-0.17 -16600 PBT-49.18-16.26 -202 NP-37.94-18.66 -103
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content