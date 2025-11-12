Basilic Fly Studio consolidated net profit rises 139.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.80% to Rs 94.49 croreNet profit of Basilic Fly Studio rose 139.90% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.80% to Rs 94.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales94.4956.31 68 OPM %21.5415.52 -PBDT19.649.29 111 PBT17.857.49 138 NP14.135.89 140
