Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 61.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.14% to Rs 606.17 croreNet profit of Truhome Finance rose 61.76% to Rs 106.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 606.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 458.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales606.17458.74 32 OPM %71.5772.44 -PBDT150.0291.96 63 PBT139.7184.05 66 NP106.7666.00 62
