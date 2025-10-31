Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ASK Automotive standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

ASK Automotive standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 826.76 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive declined 7.94% to Rs 53.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 826.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 883.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales826.76883.76 -6 OPM %9.469.92 -PBDT86.8592.23 -6 PBT72.0177.74 -7 NP53.3357.93 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

