ASK Automotive standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 826.76 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive declined 7.94% to Rs 53.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 826.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 883.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales826.76883.76 -6 OPM %9.469.92 -PBDT86.8592.23 -6 PBT72.0177.74 -7 NP53.3357.93 -8
