CLIO Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 croreCLIO Infotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content