TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 101.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 101.53% to Rs 31.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 207.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.