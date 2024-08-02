TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 101.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 207.90 croreNet profit of TTK Healthcare rose 101.53% to Rs 31.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 207.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales207.90202.12 3 OPM %3.324.97 -PBDT23.0823.80 -3 PBT21.0320.64 2 NP31.5815.67 102
