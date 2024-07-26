TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 587.93 croreNet profit of TTK Prestige declined 13.06% to Rs 41.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 587.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 587.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales587.93587.62 0 OPM %9.2610.31 -PBDT72.2378.99 -9 PBT55.0364.25 -14 NP41.7548.02 -13
