Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 81.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals rose 81.64% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.890-32.7602.627.141.627.039.505.23