Zomato Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zomato Ltd surged 11.88% to Rs 261.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 226.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd soared 11.34% to Rs 627.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22922 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd spiked 8.32% to Rs 1029.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51644 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spurt 7.27% to Rs 909.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82247 shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rose 6.44% to Rs 116.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

