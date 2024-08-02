Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zomato Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
GHCL Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2024.
GHCL Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Zomato Ltd surged 11.88% to Rs 261.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 226.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
GHCL Ltd soared 11.34% to Rs 627.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22922 shares in the past one month.
Nazara Technologies Ltd spiked 8.32% to Rs 1029.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51644 shares in the past one month.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spurt 7.27% to Rs 909.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82247 shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rose 6.44% to Rs 116.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Trump's social media fortune shrinks by $900 million after Harris's entry

Design, construction within new Parliament calls for a review: Cong's Gogoi

Wayanad landslide forecast bulletins experimental: GSI after disaster

OPPO K12x 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon