Iris Clothings standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.09% to Rs 31.43 crore
Net profit of Iris Clothings declined 21.43% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.4324.16 30 OPM %18.8726.24 -PBDT4.995.53 -10 PBT3.284.13 -21 NP2.423.08 -21
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

