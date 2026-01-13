Tube Investments of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2383, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% rally in NIFTY and a 21.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2383, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25656.75. The Sensex is at 83440.78, down 0.52%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost around 10% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28011.75, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

