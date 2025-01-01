Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki reports 30% rise in wholesales at 1,78,248 units in Dec 2024

Maruti Suzuki reports 30% rise in wholesales at 1,78,248 units in Dec 2024

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were higher at 7,418 units last month

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday reported 30 per cent rise in total wholesales at 1,78,248 units in December 2024 as compared to 1,37,551 units in the same month a year ago.

Overall domestic sales, including that of light commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, were at 1,32,523 units last month as against 1,06,492 units in December 2023, up 24.44 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were at 1,30,117 units in December 2024 as compared to 1,04,778 units in the same month a year ago, up 24.18 per cent, it added.

 

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were higher at 7,418 units last month as compared to 2,557 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, sales of compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR were up at 54,906 units as against 45,741 units in December 2023.

Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 clocked sales of 55,651 units in December 2024, up from 45,957 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz were lower at 464 units as compared to 489 units in December 2023.

MSI said its exports in December were higher at 37,419 units as compared to 26,884 units in the same month a year ago.

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Automakers Car makers

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

