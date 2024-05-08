TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.04% to Rs 10042.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 1686.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1328.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 39144.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31973.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 15.14% to Rs 386.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.04% to Rs 10042.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8031.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.