TVS Motor Company sales volumes jump 12% in May'24

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 12% increasing from 330,609 units in May 2023 to 369,914 units in May 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 13% with sales increasing from 319,295 units in May 2023 to 359,590 units in May 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 7% with sales increasing from 252,690 units in May 2023 to 271,140 units in May 2024.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 7% with sales increasing from 162,248 units in May 2023 to 173,627 units in May 2024. Scooter sales registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 121,156 units in the month of May 2023 to 145,305 units in May 2024.

Electric vehicles grew by 4% with sales increasing from 17,953 units in May 2023 to 18,674 units in May 2024.

The Company's total exports grew by 27% with sales increasing from 76,607 units in May 2023 to 96,966 units in May 2024. Two-wheeler exports grew by 33% with sales increasing from 66,605 units in May 2023 to 88,450 units in May 2024.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 10,324 units in May 2024 as against 11,314 units in May 2023.

