Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors total sales rises 2% YoY in May'24

Image

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The auto major's total domestic and international sales for May 2024 stood at Rs 76,766 units, up 2.39% as compared with 74,973 units in May 2023.
The company's total domestic sales rose by 2% to 75,173 units sold in May 2024 as against 73,448 units sold in the same period last year.
Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 29,691 units in May 2024, recording growth of 2% from 28,989 units in May 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,532 units compared to 12,292 units in May 2023, registering the growth of 10.09%.
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,987 units, compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.
Total Passenger vehicles sales (including EV) increased 2%YoY to Rs 46,697 units in May 2024.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
The scrip fell 0.14% to end at Rs 922.85 on 31 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon