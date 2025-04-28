Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UltraTech Cement Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 2,482 cr; declares dividend of Rs 77.50/sh

UltraTech Cement Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 2,482 cr; declares dividend of Rs 77.50/sh

The cement major's consolidated net profit rallied 9.92% to Rs 2,482.04 crore on a 12.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 23,063.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Net sales stood at Rs 22,788 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 13.55% increase from Rs 20,069 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q4 FY25 was Rs 3,100.84 crore, marking a slight decline of 0.31% from Rs 3,110.52 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA was recorded at Rs 4,721 crore, reflecting a growth of 11.08% compared to Rs 4,250 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 4,721 crore in Q4 FY25, registering growth of 11.08% from Rs 4,250 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

 

On operational metrics, the company achieved a capacity utilization rate of 89% in Q4 FY25, with energy costs decreasing by 14% YoY, primarily due to a reduction in fuel costs.

UltraTech reported consolidated sales volumes of 41.02 million metric tons for the quarter, a 17% increase. Excluding acquired assets, the operating EBITDA per metric ton was Rs 1,270, indicating a 7% year-over-year growth and a 32% quarter-over-quarter increase. Additionally, the company surpassed 1 GW of renewable energy installations, making UltraTech one of the first industrial firms in India to achieve 1 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity for its own use.

The company's capacity expansion program is on track, with the commissioning of 17.40 mtpa of capacity across multiple locations during FY25. Notably, UltraTech also inaugurated its first bulk terminal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with a capacity of 1.8 mtpa.

The firms domestic grey cement capacity now stands at 183.36 mtpa, with a total consolidated capacity of 188.76 mtpa, including its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa. As Indias leading cement player, UltraTech is well-positioned to drive the countrys growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 77.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

Shares of UltraTech Cement shed 0.93% to Rs 12,122.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

