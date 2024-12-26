Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 10:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motors Company announces divestment in Scienaptic Systems Inc. (associate company)

TVS Motors Company announces divestment in Scienaptic Systems Inc. (associate company)

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

TVS Digital, a step down wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motors Company, informed that it has entered into an agreement dated 25 December 2024 (agreement) for redemption of 5,31,416 Series A Preferred Stock of Scienaptic Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (Scienaptic), an associate company (as per the latest audited financials of Financial Year 2023-24), for an aggregate consideration of USD 1.7 Million in Scienaptic (transaction). The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 31 December 2024.

Pursuant to such redemption, Scienaptic will cease to be an associate company of the Company and that of its step-down subsidiary as well. The remaining shareholding held by TVS Digital may be redeemed in one or more tranches, as per the terms of the Agreement.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Energy shares gain

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

NALCO rises post inking mining lease deed for coal blocks in Odisha

NALCO rises post inking mining lease deed for coal blocks in Odisha

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon