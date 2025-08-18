Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Srichakra arm injects Rs 6 cr in TVS Sensing Solution via right issue

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

TVS Srichakra said that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Srichakra Investments (TSIL) has subscribed 2.14 lakh shares of TVS Sensing Solution Private Limited (TVSSSPL) via right issue.

TVS Sensing Solution Private Limited (TVSSSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of TSIL, primarily engaged in the manufacture of electrical switches, electrical apparatus and related components. It provides products and solutions across a wide range of segments, including automotive, industrial, consumer durables and IT. Its turnover was Rs 157.17 crore in FY25.

TSIL has acquired 2,14,285 equity shares of TVSSPL, with a face value of Rs 10 each for a total consideration of Rs 6 crore.

 

The investment aims to improve efficient working capital management and support the growth plans of TVSSPL.

TVS Srichakra, the manufacturer of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres is one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of two, three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 92.8% to Rs 12.88 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 819.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.19% to settle at Rs 2838.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

