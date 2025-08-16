SEIL Energy India standalone net profit declines 41.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 2312.25 croreNet profit of SEIL Energy India declined 41.68% to Rs 330.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 565.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 2312.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2822.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2312.252822.95 -18 OPM %34.0837.23 -PBDT658.25906.06 -27 PBT444.40758.57 -41 NP330.01565.83 -42
