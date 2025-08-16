DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 57.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.99% to Rs 172.63 croreNet profit of DLF Home Developers declined 57.12% to Rs 85.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.99% to Rs 172.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 479.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales172.63479.33 -64 OPM %0.0229.69 -PBDT112.29279.20 -60 PBT108.53274.36 -60 NP85.74199.95 -57
