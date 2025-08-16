Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 926.43 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 58.20% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 926.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 788.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales926.43788.05 18 OPM %1.501.07 -PBDT8.015.89 36 PBT5.313.20 66 NP3.862.44 58
