TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 7.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 926.49 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra rose 7.76% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 926.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 841.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales926.49841.74 10 OPM %7.117.00 -PBDT56.3448.58 16 PBT20.7717.91 16 NP11.1110.31 8
