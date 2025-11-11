Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 43.80 crore

Net loss of E2E Networks reported to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 43.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.8047.55 -8 OPM %41.1266.14 -PBDT24.3128.69 -15 PBT-18.4916.12 PL NP-13.4612.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

