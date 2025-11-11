Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, HEG Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 November 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.15% to Rs.2,070.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd clocked volume of 178.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.835.00. Volumes stood at 12.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd saw volume of 235.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.63% to Rs.283.35. Volumes stood at 32.29 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 227.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.89% to Rs.539.50. Volumes stood at 15.31 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 53.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.760.65. Volumes stood at 12.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

All Time Plastics drops after Q2 PAT tumbles 69% YoY to Rs 4 cr

All Time Plastics drops after Q2 PAT tumbles 69% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Sequent Scientific allots 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP

Sequent Scientific allots 11,86,700 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Bharat Forge gains as Q2 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 299 cr

Bharat Forge gains as Q2 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 299 cr

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

