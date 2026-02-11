Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 71.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 6.76 croreNet profit of Phoenix International declined 71.62% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.766.00 13 OPM %54.2954.00 -PBDT2.511.95 29 PBT1.611.06 52 NP0.210.74 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST