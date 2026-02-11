63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 126.72% to Rs 26.64 croreNet Loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 126.72% to Rs 26.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.6411.75 127 OPM %-238.96-521.45 -PBDT-23.08-22.81 -1 PBT-31.25-30.35 -3 NP-19.75-16.68 -18
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST