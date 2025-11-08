Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -7.21 crore

Net loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -7.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales-7.2114.01 PL OPM %109.2929.55 -PBDT-7.884.15 PL PBT-7.894.14 PL NP-7.892.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
