Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 33.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 33.63% to Rs 25.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 464.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 472.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.464.95472.2517.4114.9568.0667.6046.6548.2825.0437.73

