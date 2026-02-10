Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 33.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.55% to Rs 464.95 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 33.63% to Rs 25.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 464.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 472.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales464.95472.25 -2 OPM %17.4114.95 -PBDT68.0667.60 1 PBT46.6548.28 -3 NP25.0437.73 -34
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST