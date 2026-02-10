Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 141.09 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam declined 31.79% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 141.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.141.09142.256.219.729.4512.907.6411.207.6411.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News