Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 10.65 croreNet profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.6514.23 -25 OPM %10.055.06 -PBDT0.760.32 138 PBT0.470 0 NP0.350 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST