Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.85% to Rs 14.20 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.62% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 69.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 48.78% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.85% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.2025.2969.5175.3913.3120.4018.2021.413.486.1018.5720.972.945.6216.6319.202.104.1012.2414.17